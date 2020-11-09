Investigation underway into deaths of eight healthcare workers who died after contracting Covid-19

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating the deaths of healthcare workers who are believed to have contracted Covid 19 while at work.

Eight healthcare workers have died after contracting the virus.

It’s the Health and Safety Authority’s job to administer and enforce health and safety at work in Ireland.

So far eight health care workers are known to have died from Covid 19, the first in April and the most recent in July.

Two staff members at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny are among those to have died; Catherine Whelan and Jim Kenny both died in mid April.

The HSA is now carrying out preliminary investigations into some of the deaths according to the Irish Independent.

One relative told the paper it’s not about money but a duty of care.

They want the Government to acknowledge their loved one worked so hard and to receive an apology from them that they contracted Covid 19 in the workplace.