Investigations continue into what’s understood to have been a stabbing incident in north Kilkenny.

Gardaí say they’re investigating an alleged assault that occurred at a residence in Freshford on Tuesday evening (1st July, 2025).

A man was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital with injuries that are understood to be non life threatening.

A woman, also aged in her forties, has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kilkenny.