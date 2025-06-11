ADVERTISEMENT

A major European Parliament Conference is to be hosted by an Ireland South MEP and former Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Fein TD, with further local involvement.

Kathleen Funchion will be at the helm of the event in Brussels which will focus on cancer prevention, with a particular spotlight on the role of physiotherapy in both care and early intervention.

It will see the gathering of cancer researchers, advocates, policymakers, and physiotherapy professionals from across the contintent — including several participants from Kilkenny.

MEP Funchion says; “I am delighted to be working with the Europe Region of World Physiotherapy on this high-level conference, which will bring together cancer researchers, advocates, policy influencers, and physiotherapy professionals from across the EU for a dialogue on shaping the future of cancer prevention strategies.

“The sad truth is we all know someone who has succumbed to the dreadful disease of cancer. That is why conferences such as this is important, as they offer us an opportunity for an exchange of views on best practice on how to best care for those with cancer and it will explore the simple, yet impactful approaches to cancer prevention.

“It is my firm belief that through collaboration and continued dialogue, we can empower physiotherapists and healthcare professionals to play a more prominent role in the areas of cancer care and prevention, ensuring better outcomes and quality of life for all.”

MEP Funchion will be discussing this on The KCLR Daily – that and more between 10am and 1pm.