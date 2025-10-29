An Irish South MEP has expressed concern over the future of Peace Plus funding in the EU.

Kathleen Funchion said she was assured by a European Commissioner that the initative would continue after 2028, but the published details on the central EU funding from Brussels is missing.

MEP Funchion, who is a member of the Regional Development Committee which oversees the fund, said she will continue to fight for it.

“In previous periods a core part of the funding came from a central ‘allocation’ written into the EU Budget.

“This is missing this time, and the Commission are implying that PeacePlus must be entirely funded by the Irish government including through using part of its own wider EU allocation, and by the British government.

“In a context where global budget cuts are anticipated and there are no separate budget lines for things like rural development or the regions, there is a real danger that PeacePlus ends up being underfunded as other priorities soak up what funds there are. A central allocation is necessary therefore to give the programme a sound footing.

“The fact that an EU Budget that will pour billions into weapons and militarisation is not able to fund a Peace programme will not go unnoticed by the Irish people.

“I will be raising this at the highest levels in Brussels and Dublin and will ensure that throughout the budget negotiations Peace is not forgotten.”