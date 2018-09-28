Is there a carer in your life who you'd love to celebrate?
Today is your last chance to nominate someone for a Carer of the Year award.

It’s run by Family Carers Ireland who say it’s an opportunity to recognise the hours of free – and often unnoticed – labour that family carers give for their loved ones.

Nomination forms are available on their website – familcarers.ie.

Speaking to KCLR, Carmel Moran from the charity says they’re delighted with the number of applications they’ve received so far.

For more details click here

 

