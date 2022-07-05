It could be all chips and no fish as Irish Fishermen struggle with fuel and power prices

Fish and chips could be soon off the menu, as Irish fishermen struggle to cope with fuel and electricity costs.

The Irish Fish Producers Organisation is among seven groups calling on the government to draw down EU funds to help the seafood sector.

They say businesses in coastal communities are currently under serious threat and could face potential shutdowns.

On Wednesday, fishermen’s groups will meet with Minister for the Marine Charlie McConalogue to demand action on the surging cost of fuel that is causing many fishermen to stay at port.

Fishermen say the rising cost of fuel is compounding the strain on the industry caused by Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission activated crisis measures under the European Maritime, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF).