It was a busy weekend on the hurling front in Kilkenny and with that sees a return of concerns around match day parking.

With games on both Saturday and Sunday, motorists heading for the county’s GAA grounds used every available space for vehicles, large and small.

They parked on paths, cycle lanes, in business yards – residents say they’re fed up, while others too found it difficult to travel through the area.

The issue has arisen a number of times at county council meetings and with Gardaí but a resolution is outstanding.

One man told KCLR News; “This happens quite often when there are events and matches in Nowlan Park where cars are parked on the grass verges both sides of the road from Nowlan Roundabout up to Lintown entrance and sometimes further up the road, obscuring views from bus stops/zebra crossing and two estate entrance roads”.

He added; “It’s an accident waiting to happen”.