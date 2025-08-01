The hurling action is heating up across Kilkenny and Carlow, and KCLR is at the heart of it all, with nine live games set to air across the weekend.

Seven matches from Kilkenny and two from Carlow will be covered, giving supporters across the counties the chance to follow their teams from start to finish.

Things get underway tonight in the Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship, where Tullogher Rosbercon take on Mooncoin in Mullinavat from 7pm. I

Saturday sees a full round of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League, and every game will be live across KCLR’s frequencies and digital platforms. At 2pm, the spotlight falls on Dicksboro versus Lisdowney, live on-air with thanks to Proficient Engineering Ltd.

Simultaneously online, fans can tune in to Mullinavat against Erins Own. The afternoon continues with Clara facing Graigue Ballycallan at 4pm on the Kilkenny frequency, before a double-header at 6pm: Thomastown meet Tullaroan—broadcast live with thanks to Thomastown Credit Union—while O’Loughlin Gaels take on Glenmore in an online exclusive.

All of this comes on the back of a statement victory from Shamrocks Ballyhale, who opened their league campaign with a 3-23 to 1-22 win over Bennettsbridge in front of a massive crowd at Thomastown on Thursday night. After the match, Shamrocks manager Henry Shefflin didn’t hold back in underlining the significance of the win.

“It’s been five years since we’ve won the first round of the league championship, so even our own supporters I think were feeling that ‘the boys are only going to be getting going’ and stuff like that,” he said. “No, it’s too important, you know, and I think the lads, we didn’t have them very long, so we didn’t know what to expect. But to be fair, they were all back for us and all contributing. We kind of primed ourselves to try and get after a good start and we were delighted with the two points because no one will remember this performance in six or eight weeks’ time—but it was just about getting the two points, so we’re happy with that.”