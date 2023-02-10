“It’s difficult and sad”; Carlow based man from Syria speaks of earthquake devastation for family and friends in his native country

A Carlow based man from Syria has been telling how his family at home in Syria has been devastated by the earthquake.

23-year-old Mohamad Sadat Snunu has been living locally with his parents, brothers and sister since arriving in 2016.

But he wants to raise awareness of the dire situation at home and the problems with getting aid into the part of Free Syria where his relatives are living. (See below for more on how to help).

Mohamad Sadat welcomed KCLR into his home on the outskirts of Carlow town and told of how the family of one of his cousins were wiped out overnight when their house collapsed and there was no-one able to help them out.

He also outlined how another of his cousins was badly injured trying to save his son from their home as it began to fall down, but he lost his wife and daughters.

Hear the piece in full as it aired on The Way It Is here – it’s followed by input from Jacqui Corcoran of World Vision which is part of an alliance of Irish aid agencies who are getting funds to all areas that need it (donate here).