“It’s heart breaking” says local man of people throwing rubbish out car windows in one County Carlow spot

A local man has hit out those using the public bins in the Tinryland Park to dispose of their rubbish.

Thomas Moore described witnessing a car driving into the park last night to do just that before driving away again.

He was involved in a big clean up in the area recently but says people are still throwing rubbish out the car window.

He says “We’re out there from here until the judging starts for the tidy towns, constantly cleaning the village up, picking up litter and everything.”

He adds “You’re trying to keep it as clean as you can then you see people throwing rubbish out of cars; it’s heart breaking at the best of times.”