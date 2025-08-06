It’s a big weekend for Carlow hurling, with the senior and intermediate semi-finals taking place — and you can hear it all live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency.

One of the main games sees Naoimh Eoin Myshall face St Mullins on Sunday at 4pm, brought to you with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co.

These two sides already met last weekend in the final round of the group stage, with Naoimh Eoin getting the win. But both teams had already done enough to book their place in the semi-finals, and it’s all to play for this time.

St Mullins captain Paul Doyle says they’ve learned from that defeat.

“I think we maybe went out with a bit of steam there in the second half,” he said.

“They were playing a sweeper, and we ended up hitting a bit of aimless ball on top of him. Next week we might have to work on that.”

He also spoke about the challenge of playing five weeks in a row, with little time to recover.

“This championship is very, very quick. There’s not much more you can do now in terms of hurling or strength and conditioning. This week is just about getting the body and the head right.”

And for recovery, it doesn’t get more local than this:

“It’s just going to be a case of getting into the river a few times and trying to freshen up the body.”

All eyes will be on Netwatch Cullen Park this weekend, and KCLR will have full live coverage of a huge day in Carlow hurling.