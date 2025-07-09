A local councillor has compared ringing the Victory Bell at the end of his cancer treatment to winning the lotto.

Bagenalstown based Andy Gladney was diagnosed during last year’s local election campaign – he underwent brain surgery for neuralgia of the face before starting treatment for prostate cancer at Whitfield Clinic.

Cllr Gladney told KCLR News’ Martin Quilty that he’s grateful for the unwavering support of his family and medical team and that his focus now is on recovery and returning to full health and council duties – hear that interview in full here;