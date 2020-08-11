Jack L adds second session to Kilkenny date

Many gigs may be off but one county Kilkenny venue’s gearing up for a weekend of music later in the month.

Mick Flannery’s due to perform at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on 21st August with Jack L on the following night but with both sold out fans will be delighted to hear that Jack L has added a matinee show to his date.

It’s welcome news for both performers & gig-goers with the industry hit by the current pandemic.

Martina Brennan is PRO for the arena & has been telling KCLR News that a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes with socially-distanced meetings.

She says they’ve had to put into effect a number of measures to bring the event to fruition – artists will be solo on stage with no band accompaniment, the usual shop & raffle will not be in operation.

However Martina adds that they’re delighted to be able to host such events and also to provide a platform for performers who haven’t had much opportunity recently to perform before a live audience.

Further details here