Jewellery, cash & two bouncy castles taken in burglaries across Carlow & Kilkenny

Jewellery and cash were taken in two separate burglaries on Green Road in Carlow Town on Friday.

The first was at Bullock Park between 10am and 11am where money was stolen from a handbag.

Between 5 & 8 that evening then a house at Cluain Buí was ransacked with jewellery taken.

Meanwhile, if you’re offered bouncy castles for sale then gardaí want to hear from you.

Two were stolen from a shed at Loughinney in Barna between Sunday the 7th and Friday 12th of July.

Anybody with information on any of the above incidents is asked to contact their local garda station.