The ancestral home of President John F. Kennedy in New Ross, Co. Wexford will once again become a hub of ideas, debate, and cultural exchange as the Kennedy Summer School returns with a packed programme celebrating Irish-American ties.

Now a firm fixture on Ireland’s political and cultural calendar since its founding in 2012, the festival continues to draw high-profile speakers and engaged audiences from both sides of the Atlantic. This year’s line-up includes former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, veteran broadcaster Seán O’Rourke, and acclaimed author Colm Tóibín, among many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Festival co-director Larry Donnelly spoke to KCLR News about what to expect in 2025.

“To say there’s something for everyone is no exaggeration,” Donnelly said. “We’re covering everything from Irish-American relations in the Trump era to the cultural legacy of The Great Gatsby, and we’re excited to welcome guests from journalism, literature, politics, and academia.”

The event was founded by the late Noel Whelan, a well-known political commentator and barrister from South Wexford, whose vision for a meaningful, engaging, and educational gathering lives on.

This year’s panels will tackle timely topics such as:

The future of Irish-America

U.S.–Ireland relations in a changing political climate

Trade and transatlantic cooperation

The future of local journalism, both in Ireland and the U.S.

Educational outreach is also a major part of the programme, with special events aimed at secondary school students to encourage the next generation to explore Irish-American history, politics, and the enduring legacy of President Kennedy.

The 2025 Kennedy Summer School promises to be a thought-provoking and inspiring event, blending local pride with global perspective — a true celebration of shared heritage and ongoing dialogue.