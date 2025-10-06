Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin has pulled out of the Presidential election race.

Just days after he visited Carlow and Kilkenny to canvass locals, the former Dublin GAA manager announced his decision overnight with a statement in which he says recent days gave him cause to reflect.

He says he made a mistake which was not in keeping with his character and the standards he set himself, and he’s now taking steps to address the matter.

It comes after reports Mr. Gavin owes a former tenant €3,300 – during a Presidential debate yesterday, he said he was looking into the matter, but did not have “all the information.”

Fianna Fáil had backed his initial bid for to become Ireland’s First Citizen – KCLR News has contacted some senior party members locally for their reaction to his immediate withdrawal.

It means our next President will be a woman with just two contenders in the form of Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys and Independent Catherine Connolly.