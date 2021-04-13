Johnson & Johnson delay European vaccine roll-out due to rare US blood clots

Johnson & Johnson has delayed the roll-out of it’s Covid-19 vaccine in Europe as reports of rare blood clots in the US are investigated.

American authorities have put a pause on the vaccine as they examine 6 reported cases among the 6.8 million doses given.

The first doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been due to arrive in Ireland this week, with 600,000 expected over the next two months.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said authorities here are working “flat out” to incorporate the latest advice on AstraZeneca into the vaccine roll-out plan.

NIAC recommended on Monday night that the AZ jab only be given to the over 60s due to a possible link with rare blood clots.