Joe Biden needs just 17 more electoral college votes to become America’s next President as one Carlow Kilkenny TD says she voted for him

Joe Biden’s path to the White House could become clearer later as a number of states remain too close to call.

The Democratic challenger needs just 17 electoral college votes.

The US President Donald Trump is continuing to question the counting process in a number of states.

He’s been complaining about voter fraud, although Twitter’s flagged several of his tweets as misleading.

His lawyer Rudy Giuliani is pursuing lawsuits in key states including Georgia where he’s demanding the count is stopped.

In Michigan, a state which Joe Biden’s won, local official Jocelyn Benson is dismissing Mr Trump’s claims while Washington Bureau Chief with the Guardian, David Smith, says there is no evidence of election fraud.

Former Carlow Kilkenny Senator & local political analyst Pat O’Neill has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that he thinks the pandemic has had an effect on Joe Biden’s support in the election.

He adds that Biden’s campaign was more low key because of the coronavirus restrictions where Donald Trump kept holding big rallies to drum up support despite the risk of the virus spreading at them.

American citizen Susan Mosse, of Mosse Pottery in Bennettsbridge, says she considered renouncing her citizenship when she saw that there might be four more years of President Trump.

While Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion, who has a vote as she has American as well as Irish citizenship with her father originally from New York, says she voted for the Biden/Harris ticket.

Deputy Funchion added that while Joe Biden wouldn’t be her first choice, she wanted to see change in the US political scene.