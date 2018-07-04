John McGuinness says State should ensure local contractors employed to finish Carlow school buildings

The state should make sure the same local contractors who started two Carlow school buildings are employed to finish them.

That’s according to the chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee, and local TD, John McGuinness.

The Committee yesterday heard from the National Development and Finance Agency who had commissioned Carillion to build Tyndall College and Carlow Institute of Further Education.

That company collapsed and then the Sammon Group who they’d been working with went under, leaving local contractors out of pocket.

Deputy McGuinness asked Paul O’Neill from the Agency what’s going to be done.