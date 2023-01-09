Johnny Rotten fronted band among six contenders to represent Ireland in 2023 Eurovision

Six acts have been selected to battle for the right to represent Ireland in the Eurovision.

All will perform their respective songs on The Late Late Show in a Eurosong 2023 Special on 3rd February.

Victory for one will mean a trip in May to the 67th continental competition which was last year won by Ukraine but will be hosted by Liverpool in the UK.

Irish contenders are:

Public Image Limited (fronted by John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten) with ‘Hawaii’

Wild Youth with ‘We Are One’

ADGY with ‘Too Good for Your Love’

Connolly with ‘Midnight Summer Night’

Leila Jane with ‘Wild’

K Muni & ND (Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare) with ‘Down in the Rain’

Catch them all on 3rd February and watch the official song videos via RTE.ie