KCLR’s sports team has been nominated for an Irish Music and Radio Organisation Award.

The team earned the nod for their coverage of Bennekerry-Tinryland’s ladies footballers and their journey to last year’s All-Ireland junior club title.

The entry titled “Let’s Go BT, Let’s Go!” featured live match commentary, player interviews, a special player-led takeover in the clubhouse, and coverage of the triumphant homecoming.

They go up against entries from RTÉ Radio 1, Dublin’s Q102, Galway Bay and BBC Radio Ulster.