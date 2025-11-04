After weeks of discussion and analysis, the KCLR Hurling Podcast panel has named its 2025 Kilkenny Senior Club Hurling Team of the Year — along with the Senior Club Hurler of the Year.

Champions Shamrocks Ballyhale dominate the selection with seven players included, while O’Loughlin Gaels earn four places. Clara, Mullinavat, Bennettsbridge, and Dicksboro each feature one representative on the final fifteen.

In goal, Stephen Murphy of O’Loughlin Gaels earns the nod. The full-back line features Joey Holden of Shamrocks Ballyhale, Huw Lawlor of O’Loughlin Gaels, and Killian Corcoran, also of Ballyhale.

The half-back line sees David Blanchfield of Bennettsbridge and Richie Reid of Ballyhale occupying the wings. At the same time, Darragh Corcoran, the eventual Hurler of the Year, commands the centre of the half-back position.

At midfield, Owen Kennelly of Shamrocks Ballyhale partners Jordan Molloy of O’Loughlin Gaels.

Up front, the half-forward line is led by Fionán Mackessy (O’Loughlin Gaels), Eoin Cody, and TJ Reid (both Ballyhale) .

The full-forward line includes Timmy Clifford of Dicksboro, Rory Glynn of Clara, and John Walsh of Mullinavat.

Kilkenny Senior Club Team of the Year (2025)

Goalkeeper:

Stephen Murphy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Full-Back Line:

Joey Holden (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Killian Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Half-Back Line:

David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Midfield:

Eoin Kennelly (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Half-Forward Line:

Fionán Mackessy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Full-Forward Line:

Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro)

Rory Glynn (Clara)

John Walsh (Mullinavat)

Senior Club Hurler of the Year: Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Ballyhale’s Darragh Corcoran was named Senior Club Hurler of the Year. Speaking on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, Micky Walsh explained how the decision was reached:

“He has set down markers, and he’s been just exceptional in every game. Towards the end of the league, they moved him into centre-back, and he gave the whole thing a new focus there. As regards the most consistent player in this championship, that’s the thing — the consistency of the man was just at a different level, and that’s why he’s got this vote.”

Listeners can hear the full discussion and breakdown of the selections on The KCLR Hurling Podcast, proudly supported by Marcy Motors Peugeot Kilkenny, available now wherever you get your podcasts.