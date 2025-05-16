KCLR has officially launched its Summer of Sport with a high-energy event at the iconic Smithwick’s Experience in Kilkenny. The evening, hosted by broadcaster Oisín Langan, brought together a star-studded panel including Brendan Hennessy, Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty, and Adrian “Ronnie” Ronan, all sharing insights into the local and national sporting landscape.

The event celebrated KCLR’s unwavering commitment to live sport across Carlow and Kilkenny, with more than 200 live matches broadcast since August 2024 — and plenty more on the horizon.

“KCLR’s Summer of Sport is all about being there for the games that matter most to our listeners — from county finals to parish rivalries,” said Brendan Hennessy. “We’re proud to bring every pass, point, and post-match interview straight to our listeners, wherever they are.”

What to Expect This Summer on KCLR:

Expanded live match coverage across Kilkenny and Carlow

In-depth pre- and post-match analysis

Exclusive interviews with players, coaches, and legends of the game

Fan-focused content and behind-the-scenes features

Whether you’re at home, travelling, or in the stands, KCLR will be your go-to source for all things sport this summer.

Stay updated at kclr96fm.com and follow @kclr96fm on social media for the latest updates and live coverage.