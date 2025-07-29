KCLR Launches Coverage of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League

KCLR’s coverage of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League begins this evening with a special preview show at 7pm.

The programme will feature expert analysis and insights from Micky Walsh, Eddie Scally, Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty, Pat Hoban and others, setting the scene ahead of another competitive league campaign.

The preview show is brought to you by St Canice’s Credit Union.

Live match coverage begins this week, with six senior games available on air and online across Thursday and Saturday.

Fixtures and Broadcast Details:

Thursday

Shamrocks Ballyhale v Bennettsbridge, 7pm

Live on KCLR

Coverage brought to you by Gerry Comerford Drilling

Saturday

Dicksboro v Lisdowney, 2pm

Live on KCLR

Coverage brought to you by Proficient Engineering

Mullinavat v Erins Own, 2pm

Live online

Clara v Graigue Ballycallan, 4pm

Live on KCLR

O’Loughlin Gaels v Glenmore, 6pm

Live online

Thomastown v Tullaroan, 6pm

Live on KCLR

Coverage brought to you by Thomastown Credit Union

Stay with KCLR for live scores, commentary, and post-match reaction as the league gets underway.