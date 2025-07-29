KCLR Launches Coverage of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League
KCLR’s coverage of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League begins this evening with a special preview show at 7pm.
The programme will feature expert analysis and insights from Micky Walsh, Eddie Scally, Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty, Pat Hoban and others, setting the scene ahead of another competitive league campaign.
The preview show is brought to you by St Canice’s Credit Union.
Live match coverage begins this week, with six senior games available on air and online across Thursday and Saturday.
Fixtures and Broadcast Details:
Thursday
Shamrocks Ballyhale v Bennettsbridge, 7pm
Live on KCLR
Coverage brought to you by Gerry Comerford Drilling
Saturday
Dicksboro v Lisdowney, 2pm
Live on KCLR
Coverage brought to you by Proficient Engineering
Mullinavat v Erins Own, 2pm
Live online
Clara v Graigue Ballycallan, 4pm
Live on KCLR
O’Loughlin Gaels v Glenmore, 6pm
Live online
Thomastown v Tullaroan, 6pm
Live on KCLR
Coverage brought to you by Thomastown Credit Union
Stay with KCLR for live scores, commentary, and post-match reaction as the league gets underway.