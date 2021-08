We hear a clip from Historian Turtle Bunbury who spoke to Eimear a few weeks ago about Carlow Castle’s colourful history and how it was blown up.

Pierce Kavanagh, Economic Development Officer with Carlow Local Enterprise Office joins Brian Redmond to discuss Carlow County Council feasibility study on developing the Carlow Castle site to improve the amenities in the area.

You can have your say by taking the Carlow Castle Area Survey: HERE