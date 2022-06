It’s Cllr Fintan Phelan‘s last day as Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

He joins Eimear and tells us about the Carlow Arts Festival’s success at the weekend. The festival ran from last Thursday to Sunday. It saw many gatherings at Carlow College amongst other locations in Carlow town to appreciate and celebrate the arts.

Alongside this, he talks about the IBAL Litter survey. Kilkenny keeps the top ten spot but no improvement in Carlow. What can we do to improve this?