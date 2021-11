Comedian Dara O’Briain chats to KCLR Live ahead of his brand new tour “So….Where Were We?, travelling across Ireland and the UK starting in Vicar Street on November 10th, with dates right through to December 2022.

He’s eager to get back in front of an audience after almost 2 years and promises we’ll be in safe hands whether we see in Vicar Street in November or Wexford in January.