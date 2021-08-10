Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR LIVE: Delta Variant “as transmissible as chickenpox” – Expert on the importance of vaccines for 12-15 cohort

10/08/2021
With the registration portal for the Covid-19 vaccine for 12-15 year-old’s due to open Thursday, we are asking an expert about the pros and cons of vaccines for this age group.

Professor Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems at Dublin City University, background as a neonatal paediatrician joins us to discuss the potential side-effects of the vaccine in this age group and how that compares with the risks of Covid-19 and Long-Covid in children.

Professor Staines leaves us with a warning from the CDC that the Delta Variant is “as transmissible as chickenpox” a virus that almost every child gets at some point if not vaccinated.

 

