Joe McKeown, President of the INTO addresses concerns raised by the public on whether schools will reopen in January.

“Disruption is guaranteed” to individual schools or classes but Joe McKeown assures KCLR Live listeners that the plans at present are still for schools to reopen on the 6th of January.

Listen back to this morning’s interview for the INTO President’s predictions for January and how that may affect schools, parents and staff; and for more on classroom ventilation concerns.