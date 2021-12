Across the country, GPs are appealing to the public to be patient with delays in routine care as they roll out the booster. Dr Tadhg Crowley, Ayrfield Medical Practice addresses the challenges for the public and GPs over the coming weeks.

Highlighting the urgency of mass booster vaccine delivery, Dr Tadgh assures listeners that they will be seen by their GP if they are in need of urgent medical attention, however, routine appointments will be delayed temporarily.