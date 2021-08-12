KCLR LIVE: Events and activities to watch out for during Heritage Week

We are taking a look at some of the upcoming events in Carlow and Kilkenny for Heritage Week 2021, taking place August 14th-22nd.

Brian is joined by Derbhala Ledwidge, Heritage Officer Kilkenny County Council, Fiona O’Toole, Carlow County Council Library Services and KCLR’s Mary Anne Vaughan of the History Fix programme to discuss some of the events you can look forward to both online and in-person throughout the week.

