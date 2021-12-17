KCLR LIVE: Friday 17th December 2021

On today’s show:

Kilkenny Publican,Gerry Rafter reacts to the latest NEPHET recommendations for government

Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue tells us about a procession happening in Tullow this Sunday to pay respect to anyone who has died during the pandemic.

A Kildavin mother tells us how her four-year-old has been waiting for over two years for orthopedic surgery.

Natalie Lennon tells gives us advice on language to avoid when speaking to people with an ED this Christmas.

Alan O’Reilly pops by to give us his weekly weather update

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy pays us a visit

We host a family reunion in studio

Kilkenny Poet, Ben McCaoilte tells us about his new book,“Beyond the Apple Tree”

And we have a little surprise for Eimear on her last day on KCLR Live in 2021