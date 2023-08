KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Edwina Grace is live from Graiguenamanagh Town of Books Festival. We hear how things are going here. We talk to Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering, last year’s Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan, and music director Ollie Hennessy on their way to Tralee. Heritage officer with Carlow County Council wraps up heritage week and highlights the remaining weekend activities in Carlow & much more.