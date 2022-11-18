KCLR LIVE: Friday, 18th November 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Kells says no to a 50-foot mast for the village. We hear the concerns of another community in south Kilkenny, whose members say the heart and soul are disappearing from their area with their social epicentre being handed over to the state to accommodate refugees. KCLR Live’s former intern, Ciara Phelan, scoops the young journalist of the year award. Toll hikes, but what do our truck drivers think? Anna Marie McHugh from the national ploughing tells us about being in Latvia when the missile struck nearby Poland, and our Friday panel talks about US politics, the blacklisting of Irish politicians by Russia, and lots more.