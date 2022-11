KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, we follow the yellow brick road as Ryan Tubridy talks to Edwina for today’s show and young Sean Butler drops by ahead of Toy Show night. The male views on infertility. Our in-house stand-up Shane O’Keeffe tells us about Kilkenny Comedy Club. Weekend weather with Alan O’Reilly. Our Friday panel discuss the big stories of the week & much more.

