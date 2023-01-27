KCLR LIVE: Friday, 27th January 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, devastation over road collisions locally. Gardaí appeal for information. Parents tell us about the “You forgot about me ” campaign focusing on children with disabilities. Guests from the US and Canada arrive ahead of ploughing season, which gets underway this weekend. The River Court revamps a historic building that had been gutted by fire; we hear about the progress at the iconic building. The weekend weather, the search continues for a missing man, and our Friday panel review the big stories of the week.