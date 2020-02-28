KCLR Live: Friday 28 February 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am – 11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live.

Kilkenny man Alan McCormack talks to Eimear from his Tererife bar, just a mile from the hotel where 1000 people were quarantined with Covid-19.

Mick Kenny, manager of the Urlingford and Johnstown Community Childcare centres gives Covid-19 advice to parents.

Declan Doyle of Institute of Technology Carlow talks about the college#’s virus contingency plans.

Eimear hears from a woman with a story about a wonder cow 30 years ago.

Frank Dunne talk about the fire service recruitment drive.

Caroline Davis tells listeners about her professional mastectomy fitting service in Carlow.