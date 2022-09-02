KCLR LIVE: Friday, 2nd September 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

Eoin Houlihan, Career Guidance at The Carlow Academy, talks to Matt about the Leaving Certificate and the resources available to students.

Tullow Community School Principal Paul Thornton talks about staying calm and being proud of the students’ achievements.

Annie Bolger of St. Leo’s College Carlow and Aaron Smith of Presentation College Carlow discuss their Leaving Cert results and college plans.

Caroline Dargan of Carlow Community First Responders tells us about the Blue Light Parade and Static Display in Kilkenny Castle on September 3rd to honour the work of our front-line services.

Our weekend weather forecast is provided by Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather. What can attendees of the Electric Picnic expect from the weekend?

Dr. Stuart Edwards responds to your hips and knees questions.

Our Friday Panel, Fianna Fail Councillor Deirdre Cullen and Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard, on the recent news such as standards in the public office following Robert Troy’s controversy, the Taoiseach’s comment to cut back on energy use and more.