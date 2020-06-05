KCLR Live: Friday 5th June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Eimear catches up with businesses around Carlow and Kilkenny ahead of the phase 2 opening on Monday.

Fr Dan Carroll talks about haemochromatosis with Mary Mullett.

Dr Tadgh Crowley answers your medical questions and gives us an update on Covid-19.

Emily Bunbury tells us about Lisnavagh Gardens.

Part Two:

Alan O’Reilly tells us about the changeable weather.

Dave Bolger chats about his website which helps you figure out your 20-kilometre limit.

Our Friday Panel discusses the news stories of the week.

Eimear announces this week’s Kitchen Karaoke champ.