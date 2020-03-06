KCLR Live: Friday 6 March 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am – 11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

George Candler talks to Eimear about living with cancer.

Brian O’Donovan talks about a large illegal dumping case.

Adrienne Wallace discusses her call to ban St. Patrick’s Day trips.

Pat Crotty and Miriam Taber chat about changes in our drinking culture.

We chat in studio with Barry Devlin from the Horslips ahead of Tradfest, organised by Marian Flannery and Martin Bridgeman.