KCLR Live: Friday 6 March 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am – 12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Philip Watt talks to Eimear CEO of Cystic Fibrosis about coronavirus.

We get our final update from the crew of Operation Transformation Stoneyford.

Alan O’Reilly tells us what the weather will be like this weekend.

Our Friday Panel this week include Olga Barry, Seamus O’Connor and John Paul Phelan.