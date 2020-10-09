KCLR Live: Friday 9th October 2020 (Full Show)

Live from An Gáirdín Beo in Carlow as part of Carlow Mental Health Week, Eimear and the KCLR Live team are joined by lots of guests, with thanks to Healthy Ireland and Dooley Motors.

PART ONE

Eimear chats with Mary Butler TD Minister of State Department of Health with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People.

Kathleen Chada, Olive Fanning and Jo Donohoe discuss the events by Carlow Mental Health Association this week.

Dara Byrne is founder of the “The Mammy Hub”, a new support for Irish mammies.

Padraig O’Neill MD of Unum Ireland talks about the importance of mental well-being in the workplace.

PART TWO

Mary Clare Harte and Rowena Dooley have some fun with Eimear on air.

Peter Curry talks about good vibe music with The Backliners.

Niamh Murphy CCDP care and repair talks about the supports in place, while Marian Kelly and Janette O’Brien chat about the importance of volunteering with the Carlow Mental Health Association.