KCLR Live: Frontline worker gives us the science on handwashing

Here on KCLR Live, we like to spend a lot of time fact checking and sifting through social media to see if there is something worth sharing.

We spotted local paramedic Mick Kavanagh’s post on what happens to the coronavirus when you wash your hands with soap. Within a short space of time, it’s been shared 1,500 times and there’s been a huge reaction from Kilkenny and beyond.

Well done Mick… we thought this was worth sharing with our listeners. By the way… Mick is an advanced paramedic/supervisor and he’s been on Covid Car duty doing home swabs in an effort to keep the virus in the containment stage for as long as possible. Legend!