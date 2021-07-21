KCLR LIVE: Fundraiser for Kilkenny and Carlow Samaritans

Colette Shannon and Donal Ryan are telling us how we can get involved in the 24 hours Samaritans Listening Way Walk along Carlow and Kilkenny waterways to raise funds.

The Listening Way walk will start in Carlow town on the morning of July 23rd and follow the Barrow way to Graiguenamanagh where it will join the South Leinster Way to Thomastown and join the Nore Valley at Bennetsbridge finishing at the parade on Saturday 24th approx at 2/3pm.

You can donate or get involved: www.idonate.ie/5282_samaritans-k…enny–carlow.html