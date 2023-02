KCLR LIVE:

Eimear is joined on the show by Matt Walker and his mother, Eileen N Chearbhaill. Matt Walker will appear tonight on the latest season of BBC’s Dragon’s Den. Eileen, his mother, is from Gowran. Matt was involved in an accident that resulted in spinal damage, rendering him paralysed from the waist down. He and his business partner want to improve people’s quality of life with a game-changing wheelchair.