Our I am a Survivor, cancer awareness campaign continues as Gillian Walsh, Kilkenny Ambassador for 100km in 30 days tells us her story about overcoming breast cancer.

Gillian felt a small lump on one of her breasts while in lockdown in 2020. After seeing her GP she was referred to a breast clinic to be safe, and from there to Waterford Regional Hospital for more scans. She was diagnosed a week later with breast cancer at just 31 years old. She tells her story to help raise awareness.