Kathleen Chada’s world was shattered when her husband Sanjeev murdered their sons Eoghan (10) and Ruairí (5) on July 29, 2013.

Speaking to KCLR Live, Kathleen shares her feelings on the announcement that Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys has established a new Parole Board and has increased the time prisoners serving life sentences must serve before being considered for parole from 7 to 12 years.