KCLR LIVE: KCLR LIVE: The South Midlands Branch of The Irish Patchwork Society are celebrating 40 years with Teach Tom raffle

Margaret Mcevoy & Teresa Broderick, The South Midlands Branch of The Irish Patchwork Society joined Brian Redmond in studio to talk about celebrating the 40th anniversary and their work in creating a quilt of 72 blocks, each patch designed by a member which they will raffle for charity.

You can see their work of The South Midlands Branch of The Irish Patchwork Society in the exhibition of quilts in the chapter room in St. Mary’s Cathedral, starting this Thursday to Sunday, 10am-5pm each day.

There is no charge and they will be selling tickets for the raffle taking place on the 9th September. Tickets are €5 per ticket and the proceeds are going to Teach Tom.