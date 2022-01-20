KCLR LIVE: Kilkenny man impacted by horrific triple murder calls for support for traumatised victims and their families

A Kilkenny family impacted by a horrific triple murder, watched last night’s Dáil proceedings and only heard more “talk” while they’ve been asking for tougher sentencing for years.

John Whelan, Psychotherapist joins us on the programme to question why families of homicide victims are left without support while the killers get the State’s resources.

John, Brother of Sharon Whelan (30) who was murdered along with her two daughters Zarah (7) and Nadia (2) by Brian Hennessy at their home in Windgap on Christmas Day 2008.

When we last spoke to John in December, he told us how he was once again forced to write to a parole board to keep their killer behind bars.