KCLR LIVE: Loreto Kilkenny students wow with anthem that will give you chills

Brian Redmond was joined by Colm Keher, Principal of the Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny and students Siofra Ni Chasaide who co-wrote the song “She” and Lilly McDonnell, Head Girl at Loreto Kilkenny.

In 2019 a call went out for a Loreto anthem and culminated in the song “She” by Burnchurch with Loreto Kilkenny choir and orchestra.

The song is about the liberation of women through education and is a tribute to a sister Francis Teresa Ball, founder of the first Loreto school in Ireland and from Ireland, it spread throughout the world.

We also hear from Head of Loreto Trust in Ireland Sr Kathleen and from the Superior General of Loreto Sisters worldwide, Sr. Noelle who endorsed the song as the world anthem last week.

Listen back to the interview and to hear “She”…